A new video mashup has documented that Kamala Harris is, in fact, Joe Biden’s “border czar,” with an assignment to sort out the mess, crisis actually, at America’s southern border triggered by his open borders practices.

During President Donald Trump’s tenure, multiple security plans and measures had been instituted and while the problem always existed, its impact was dramatically lower when thousands were entering the nation illegally instead of millions, under Biden and Harris.

Legacy media long identified her as the “border czar,” but commentator Piers Morgan explained why they now are denying what they themselves reported: “The reason they all want to deny it now is because they realize it’s incredibly damaging to Kamala Harris if the American people see that she was indeed in charge of sorting out the border problem and presided over a complete disaster.”

The video was compiled by Newsbusters, a part of the Media Research Center.

Video by @Banned_Bill showing journalists deciding now that Kamala Harris not the border czar, after years of calling her just that, played by @piersmorgan: ”We’ve got a little mash-up which @NewsBusters had prepared for the delectation of the world.” https://t.co/QxiyaFapAc pic.twitter.com/JQD8yWRTqa — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 26, 2024

Morgan said he’s “bemused” about “why the media is trying to pretend they didn’t say what they said. All of them.”

