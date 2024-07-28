An “amazing” parody video spoofing the candidacy of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race has been shared by Elon Musk, prompting outrage from left-leaning media.

“I, Kamala Harris, am your Democrat candidate for president because Joe Biden finally exposed his senility at the debate. Thanks Joe,” Kamala appears to say in the phony ad.

“I was selected because I am the ultimate diversity hire. I’m both a woman and a person of color, so if you criticize anything I say, you’re both sexist and racist.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“I may not know the first thing about running the country, but remember, that’s a good thing if you’re a Deep State puppet. …

“Joe taught me Rule #1: Carefully hide your total incompetence.”

“I take insignificant things and I discuss them as if they’re significant, and I believe that exploring the significance of the insignificant is, in itself, significant.”

This is amazing

pic.twitter.com/KpnBKGUUwn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2024

The video, which has more than 123 million views as of Sunday afternoon, was originally posted Friday morning by @MrReaganUSA, clearly indicating it’s a “parody,” though Musk’s sharing comment did not mention that.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

It’s actually a reworked version of a Harris campaign ad, deleting images of of former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance, while adding images of Biden.

After Musk shared the video with a laughing emoji, there was plenty of reaction.

Investigative journalist and conservative activist Laura Loomer said: “They should run this on TV.”

Other commenters stated: “Finally, an honest campaign ad .”

“This is brilliant.”

The New York Times wrote about the video, headlining its news story: “Elon Musk Shares Manipulated Harris Video, in Seeming Violation of X’s Policies.”

The report by Ken Bensinger of the Times said: “Mr. Musk’s post … would seem to run afoul of X’s policies, which prohibit sharing ‘synthetic, manipulated or out-of-context media that may deceive or confuse people and lead to harm.’

“Some observers quickly called out the post. ‘This is a violation of @X’s policies on synthetic media & misleading identities,’ Alex Howard, a digital governance expert and the director of the Digital Democracy Project at the Demand Progress Education Fund, posted on the site on Saturday. ‘Are you going to retroactively change them to allow violations in an election year?'”

The paper added: “Pro-democracy groups have raised increasingly urgent alarms about deepfakes, a broad term for digital content that employs artificial intelligence and other technology to create audio, video or images that spread false information and could influence voter behavior.

“The Federal Election Campaign Act prohibits fraudulent misrepresentation of federal candidates or political parties, but the law, written in 1971, is ambiguous when it comes to modern technologies such as artificial intelligence.”

The Harris campaign said Saturday: “We believe the American people want the real freedom, opportunity, and security Vice President Harris is offering; not the fake, manipulated lies of Elon Musk and Donald Trump.”

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!