WATCH: ESPN star's pick for Rookie of the Year draws immense backlash

'Awful take'

Published July 7, 2024 at 5:14pm

(FOX NEWS) -- ESPN pundit Monica McNutt drew some blowback for her explanation of why Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese is her WNBA Rookie of the Year pick over Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

McNutt on "Get Up" on Friday said she would choose Reese for the award because of where the Sky are in the WNBA standings.

"My rookie of the year is going to go based off the standings because I think that is how you have to measure impact," McNutt said. "And the Sky right now are in the playoffs, so you have to give the nod, in my mind, to Angel Reese."

Read the full story ›

