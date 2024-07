(FAITHWIRE) -- “God’s Not Dead” stunned Hollywood and helped usher in a new era of faith and family-friendly entertainment after its 2014 release.

With just a $1.5 million budget, the movie’s more than $60 million profit sent a clear message to Tinseltown that there was an underserved Christian audience hungry for uplifting and positive messages.

A decade later, producers are gearing up for the fifth installment of the film franchise.

