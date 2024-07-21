Is Michelle Obama about to make an entrance into the 2024 presidential race?

A statement by former President Barack Obama reacting to Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race Sunday is raising eyebrows, as Barack is not endorsing Biden’s new pick for commander in chief, Kamala Harris.

“We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead,” Barack Obama said. “But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges.”

“I believe that Joe Biden’s vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond.

“For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times – and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on.”

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order. Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

He added: “Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order.”

“Holy Sh**. The Obamas DO NOT endorse Kamala Harris,” said Bill Clinton sexual assault accuser Juanita Broaddrick, author of “You’d Better Put Some Ice On That.”

“Obama doesn’t endorse Kamala what the hell is going on?” wondered Karli Bonné.

Obama doesn’t endorse Kamala what the hell is going on? pic.twitter.com/9n021VskBl — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) July 21, 2024

Other online comments include:

“This is getting good!”

“They’re gonna go Clinton.”

“We are watching the fight of all fights.”

“Shouldn’t there be a little primary going on since 14 million Americans voted for him in the primary I guess they’re gonna have to revote. They can’t just appoint someone the people didn’t speak.”

“Makes me wonder who does Mr. O has in mind to continue his 4th terms!”

“Big Mike is waiting in the wings!”

Michelle Obama has previously denied any interest in running for president.

“As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president,” Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office said in March. “Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ re-election campaign.”

In May of this year, WND columnist Wayne Allyn Root forcefully predicted Michelle Obama would end up on the Democratic ticket.

“Trust me, it’s coming. Democrats are desperate, and they have nothing to lose. The results can’t be any worse than Biden,” Root said at the time. “Their choice is a desperate ‘Hail Mary’ with Michelle, or a surefire loss to Trump.

“How will they do it? Who knows? Maybe they’ll force Biden to announce his retirement due to health issues. Maybe he will come to the decision by himself, for the good of the party. ….

“I’m certain the plan is in the works right now. Because Michelle Obama on the ticket is the only way to try to get back some of the young voters and black/Latino voters who have moved to Trump.

“Barack Obama needs a fourth term to finish the job he started – the destruction of the United States. One way or the other, I’m betting Biden will be gone soon. My best guess is Michelle will be the replacement.

“This is my warning to President Trump: Be prepared.”

