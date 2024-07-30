Is the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump somehow connected to a significant event in the Holy Bible?

Jonathan Cahn, an American Messianic rabbi and best-selling author, believes there may be a divine tie.

In a new video posted online (and below), Cahn examines the consecration of the priest Aaron by his brother Moses in the Old Testament, with the anointing of blood on the ear, thumb and toe of the priest, as was seemingly echoed during the July 13 shooting of Trump during a political rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“What happened on July 13 was unique, and to have the bullet miss Trump’s head by centimeters is striking. And to have it miss his head by seconds, turning, or a second is striking,” Cahn says.

“And to have it just touch his ear, and since the Bible does say something about blood on the ears, could there actually be something to this? Could God use a biblical sign of consecration to speak to a leader or nation concerning consecration?”

Cahn noted how the Book of Leviticus describes the rite of consecrating, or setting apart for God’s purpose, a priest:

“And he brought the other ram, the ram of consecration: and Aaron and his sons laid their hands upon the head of the ram.

“And he slew it; and Moses took of the blood of it, and put it upon the tip of Aaron’s right ear, and upon the thumb of his right hand, and upon the great toe of his right foot.

“And he brought Aaron’s sons, and Moses put of the blood upon the tip of their right ear, and upon the thumbs of their right hands, and upon the great toes of their right feet: and Moses sprinkled the blood upon the altar round about.” (Leviticus 8:22-24 KJV)

Cahn then explained when Trump was initially shot, “He raises the thumb and his hand to the blood of his ear.”

“Note in Leviticus, the order is: the blood is first on the tip of the right ear, and then second, the blood goes on to the right hand. And that’s exactly the order in which this happened, the right ear and the right hand.”

Cahn also noted: “The [ancient] anointing of blood takes place publicly before all, just as did the placing of blood on Trump’s ear and his hand. It takes place before an assembly, it takes place before the world.”

Beyond the blood being on the hand and ear, Cahn recounted how blood on the toe is also mentioned in Scripture, and that was likely fulfilled on the bloody stage where Trump stood.

“Something happened,” Cahn said. “As Trump goes down, his shoes are removed. Now when have you ever seen something like this happen? He said blood was everywhere. Blood would have dripped on the stage. Without shoes, stepping on the place where the blood had dripped, the blood could now touch his feet, even through his socks.”

“The consecration of the priest happens with the shoes removed. The removing or the absence of the shoes was part of the consecration of the priest. So Trump’s shoes were removed.”

“When the blood was applied to the ear and the thumb and the foot, the shoes had been removed. The priest was shoeless. So Trump was shoeless when the blood was touching at every point.”

“After the priest is anointed with blood on his ear, on his thumb and on his toe, that the sacrifice with its blood is placed in his hands, and with his hands he waves it. Waves it. Now after all this happened to Trump, he took his right hand that had touched the blood, and he waved his hand for the world to see.”

As ar as what the significance of this biblical connection might be, Cahn stated:

“The event in the Scripture was the ordination or consecration of the priest. And only after going through this, can the priest be sent into his office, into his ministry. Notice when this event happened to Trump. It happened on the last Sabbath before the nomination of Donald Trump to the office of the presidency.”

“Could God have also set his ordaining by replaying the rite of the ordaining of the priest, setting them to take the office to begin their ministry?”

“Could this be the beginning of his completion of true consecration to be as the priests were, vessels of God’s purposes, to truly turn his heart to God to put everything away that’s not God, [and] serve him with all his heart?”

“Could Trump even become, in a sense, a sort of priest, as the president does represent the nation, the priest does represent his nation? And as believers, we’re all to be priests.

“Could it be to help bring a nation to God’s will? The priest was to bring a nation to God, consecrate it to God. Could God be speaking to a nation, like America, that He wants it to return, to be consecrated to Him?”

“The blood of the consecration comes from the sacrifice, and the sacrifices of Leviticus are all shadows of Messiah’s sacrifice on the cross. Trump could only be consecrated by the blood of the sacrificed Messiah. Pray for that.

“Pray that Trump, more than fulfilling his own plan, his own will, will fulfill God’s plan and will, that he’ll give himself to the purposes of God. Does he have to ? No, he has a choice. That’s why we need to pray.

“Does he have to become president? No. That’s why we need to pray and vote. God has a perfect will and calls us to it, but we each have the choice to respond.”

