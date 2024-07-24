Standing ovations for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were delivered to the visiting dignitary when he addressed Congress on Wednesday, despite thousands of protesters to carried their anti-semitism agenda to the streets and the boycott of dozens of leftist members.

He unleashed the truth when he pointed out the contradictions of the anti-Israel riot squads who have invaded university campuses and taken over tax-funded facilities in recent months, following the terror attack on Israeli civilians by Hamas thugs, last Oct. 7.

Some 1,200 Israeli civilians were slaughtered in that attack.

Netanyahu said, “Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming ‘Gays for Gaza.’ They might as well hold up signs saying ‘Chickens for KFC.”

Authorities reported six anti-Israel protesters were arrested for sneaking into the Capitol House chamber.

Inside the building, they were quiet. Outside, agitators burned American flags and raised a Palestinian emblem instead.

The speech:

Netanyahu, seeking to restore American support for his nation’s war against the terrorists of Hamas, pointed out how the two nations have been close since Israel’s beginning.

“America and Israel must stand together,” he said. “When we stand together, something very simple happens, we win and they lose.”

He cited the atrocities from Hamas, including their campaign of violence that butchered babies.

Inside Congress, one extremist, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., wore a keffiyeh in protest and held up a sign that said, “Guilty of genocide.”

She periodically raised the sign higher, depending on what subject Netanyahu was discussing.

Netanyahu pointed out the source of the pro-violence faction in America.

“It’s not only the campus protesters who get it wrong. It’s also the people who run those campuses. 80 years after the Holocaust — 80 years after the Holocaust, the presidents of Harvard, Penn. and I’m ashamed to say, my alma mater MIT, couldn’t bring themselves to condemn the calls for the genocide of Jews.”

He then appealed to lawmakers for more supplies to arm his soldiers against Hamas.

“Get us the tools faster and we will finish the job faster.”

The Daily Mail reported he also expressed gratitude to the GOP nominee for president, President Donald Trump, for brokering the Abraham Accords, peace deals involving Israel and a number of traditional enemies such as the United Arab Emirates.

Among members of Congress absent from the speech were Kamala Harris, Joe Biden’s vice president, ex-House speaker Nancy Pelosi and leftist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez D-N.Y.

Another extremist, Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who lost his bid for re-election in a New York district, said he wanted Netanyahu “arrested.”

Later this week, Netanyahu is scheduled to travel to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida home.

