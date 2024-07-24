Israel-hating protesters have turned to the disgusting to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s scheduled address before the U.S. Congress Wednesday.

They’ve dumped maggots, mealworms and crickets throughout the Watergate Hotel where the visiting leader is staying.

Anti-Israel protesters released maggots and crickets in the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying

pic.twitter.com/sD4dk4DVxd — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 24, 2024

He’s expected to seek a renewal of American support for Israel, support that actually got its start back in 1948 when the Jewish state obtained its independence.



Netanyahu was expected to remind officials of the threats Israel has faced, including the current war against Hamas, based in Gaza, that erupted when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel last Oct. 7 and butchered, often in horrific fashion, some 1,200 Israeli citizens.

Since that slaughter by Hamas, leftists across America and especially on university campuses which often are hotbeds of radicalism, have staged “hate-filled anti-Israel” demonstrations, one publication described.

An online posting of the maggot video from Eyal Yakoby, self-described as “UPenn grad, incoming MIT student dedicated to combating Jew-Hate and anti-Americanism,” explained, “The DC Palestinian Youth Movement released maggots and crickets were released (sic) throughout the Watergate Hotel where Netanyahu is staying. The protestors also pulled multiple fire alarms throughout the night. This is an utter security failure.”

Online commenters suggested the actions went too far, with, “Sounds like something demons would do” and “That’s called Domestic Terrorism.”

One extremist’s comment included that “Palestine protesters manufactured chaos … so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace…”

