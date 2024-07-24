Editor’s note: The following are highlights of Joe Biden’s address to the nation on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, as posted on X by Joe Biden:

My fellow Americans:

It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your President.

I draw strength and find joy in working for the people.

But this sacred task of perfecting our Union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures.

It’s about “We the People.”

America is at an inflection point.

We must choose between moving forward or backward.

Between hope and hate.

Between unity and division.

We have to decide: Do we still believe in honesty, decency, and respect?

Freedom, justice, and democracy?

The sacred cause of our country is larger than any one of us.

And those of us who cherish that cause—the cause of American democracy itself—must unite to protect it.

Over the next six months, I will be focused on doing my job as President.

That means I will continue to lower costs for hard-working families and grow our economy.

I will keep defending our personal freedoms and our civil rights—from the right to vote to the right to choose.

I will keep calling out hate and extremism, and make it clear there is no place in America for political violence—or for any violence—ever.

I will keep speaking out to protect our kids from gun violence, and our planet from the climate crisis.

Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy.

And that includes personal ambition.

So I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.

That is the best way to unite our nation.

In just a few months, the American people will choose the course of America’s future. I made my choice.

And I would like to thank our great Vice President Kamala Harris.

She’s experienced, tough, capable.

She has been an incredible partner to me and leader for our country.

I have been privileged to serve this nation for over 50 years.

I have given my heart and my soul, like so many others have.

And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people.

I hope you know how grateful I am to all of you.

The great thing about America is that here, kings and dictators do not rule.

The people do.

History is in your hands.

The power is in your hands.

The idea of America lies in your hands.

We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are.

We are the UNITED States of America, and there is nothing beyond our capacity—when we do it together.

