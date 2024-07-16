A leaked video of a conversation between former President Trump and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shows Trump criticizing what is presumed to be COVID-19 vaccines, and the effects he has personally seen.

“I agree with you, man. Something’s wrong with that whole system, and it’s the doctors you find,” Trump can be heard telling RFK, who is well known for his criticism of vaccinations.

Trump goes on to note vaccine doses meant for small babies look like they are “meant for a horse.”

“Remember I said I want to do small doses. Small doses. When you feed a baby, Bobby, a vaccination that is like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s meant for a horse, not a you know, 10-pound or 20-pound baby. It looks like you’re giving, you should be giving a horse this, and do you ever see the size of it,” Trump said.

Trump then went on to say he has seen many instances of babies suffering from adverse reactions to vaccines.

“It’s so massive and then you see the baby all of a sudden starting to change radically. I’ve seen it too many times. And then you hear that it doesn’t have an impact, right? But you and I talked about that a long time ago. Anyway, I would love you to do something and I think it would be so good for you, and so big for you,” Trump said.

Trump goes on to say, “We’re gonna win, you know, we’re way ahead of the guy,” referring to President Joe Biden’s poll numbers.

Trump further stated Biden had called him after the attempted assassination at a Butler County rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

“He called me, and he said, how did you choose to move to the right?….I said I was just showing them a chart, I didn’t have to tell him the chart of all the people pouring into our country, right? But I just turned my head to show the chart and something rocked me. It felt like a giant, like the world’s largest mosquito, and it was, it was a bullet,” Trump told RFK.

RFK has since apologized for the breach of confidentiality.

