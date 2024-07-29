(FOX NEWS) — Former Biden White House communications director Kate Bedingfield sparked liberal outrage for explaining Donald Trump’s remarks about Christians not needing to vote anymore after 2024, arguing that he was saying that future elections didn’t matter because he wouldn’t be on the ballot, not calling for an end to democracy.

“I realize this will earn me the ire of many Dems, but…I don’t think that here he’s saying there will be no more elections. I think he is saying I won’t be on the ticket either way, so who cares. Which is hideously damning in its own right, cause this is what the Republican Party has turned itself inside out and shredded its credibility for — to become a stan account for this one awful, narcissistic guy,” Bedingfield wrote on X, reacting to a clip of Trump’s speech.

Trump spoke at the Believers Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida on Friday and drew liberal criticism for saying, “Christians, get out and vote, just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. … You got to get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.”