Video of man outside who said he saw man on roof with rifle before shots fired.
WATCH:
Following the BBC interview with a man reporting that there was a man seen crawling on the roof with a rifle, this video began circulating of a man who appears to be dead on top of a roof outside of the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/VniJhrfdtr pic.twitter.com/8Apvik28oA
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024
THEY DID THIS. The left has been gaslighting Americans against Trump since 2016.
WATCH:
THEY DID THIS. The left has been gaslighting Americans against Trump since 2016.
This is the cover of a major publication. Their goal has been realized, provoking unhinged leftists into an attempted assassination of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/dcUtVRs7BG
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024
Reminder, the left openly pushed for violence against Donald Trump.
WATCH:
Reminder, the left openly pushed for violence against Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/TOTc2J0fiG
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024
General Mike Flynn: This is a massive failure of security and a breakdown inside the secret service.
WATCH:
This is a massive failure of security and a breakdown inside the secret service. https://t.co/95ehM643Lc
— General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 14, 2024
Post taken directly from @realDonaldTrump’s Truth Social. He was shot in the upper right ear. His final statement is GOD BLESS AMERICA.
WATCH:
Post taken directly from @realDonaldTrump’s Truth Social. He was shot in the upper right ear. His final statement is GOD BLESS AMERICA pic.twitter.com/Hou7azmHS6
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024
Statement from the Trump campaign.
WATCH:
Statement from the Trump Campaign following assassination attempt
Trump is fine and being checked at a local medical facility pic.twitter.com/tDz2Xo6JK1
— WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024
Don Jr tweeted that Trump will never stop fighting.
WATCH:
He’ll never stop fighting to Save America pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024
Elon Musk endorses Trump publicly after assassination attempt.
WATCH:
I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery pic.twitter.com/ZdxkF63EqF
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024