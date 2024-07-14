Video of man outside who said he saw man on roof with rifle before shots fired.

WATCH:

Following the BBC interview with a man reporting that there was a man seen crawling on the roof with a rifle, this video began circulating of a man who appears to be dead on top of a roof outside of the Trump rally in Pennsylvania. https://t.co/VniJhrfdtr pic.twitter.com/8Apvik28oA — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

THEY DID THIS. The left has been gaslighting Americans against Trump since 2016.

WATCH:

THEY DID THIS. The left has been gaslighting Americans against Trump since 2016. This is the cover of a major publication. Their goal has been realized, provoking unhinged leftists into an attempted assassination of President Trump. pic.twitter.com/dcUtVRs7BG — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Reminder, the left openly pushed for violence against Donald Trump.

WATCH:

Reminder, the left openly pushed for violence against Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/TOTc2J0fiG — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

General Mike Flynn: This is a massive failure of security and a breakdown inside the secret service.

WATCH:

This is a massive failure of security and a breakdown inside the secret service. https://t.co/95ehM643Lc — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) July 14, 2024

Post taken directly from @realDonaldTrump’s Truth Social. He was shot in the upper right ear. His final statement is GOD BLESS AMERICA.

WATCH:

Post taken directly from @realDonaldTrump’s Truth Social. He was shot in the upper right ear. His final statement is GOD BLESS AMERICA pic.twitter.com/Hou7azmHS6 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Statement from the Trump campaign.

WATCH:

Statement from the Trump Campaign following assassination attempt Trump is fine and being checked at a local medical facility pic.twitter.com/tDz2Xo6JK1 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 14, 2024

Don Jr tweeted that Trump will never stop fighting.

WATCH:

He’ll never stop fighting to Save America pic.twitter.com/qT4Vd0sVTm — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 13, 2024

Elon Musk endorses Trump publicly after assassination attempt.

WATCH: