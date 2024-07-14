WATCH: Man outside Trump rally says he saw shooter crawling up roof with rifle

By WND Staff

Video of man outside who said he saw man on roof with rifle before shots fired.

WATCH:

THEY DID THIS. The left has been gaslighting Americans against Trump since 2016.

WATCH:

Reminder, the left openly pushed for violence against Donald Trump.

WATCH:

General Mike Flynn: This is a massive failure of security and a breakdown inside the secret service.

WATCH:

Post taken directly from @realDonaldTrump’s Truth Social. He was shot in the upper right ear. His final statement is GOD BLESS AMERICA.

WATCH:

Statement from the Trump campaign.

WATCH:

Don Jr tweeted that Trump will never stop fighting.

WATCH:

Elon Musk endorses Trump publicly after assassination attempt.

WATCH:

