One of the most famous scenes in cinematic history is being resurrected with a new face attached, that of former President Donald Trump in the wake of his attempted assassination on July 13.

The movie is 1999’s classic science-fiction thriller “The Matrix,” and the scene reimagined using artificial intelligence is where Neo, the hero of the story originally portrayed by Keanu Reeves, is able to stop bullets fired at him in mid-air as he realizes he is “The One.”

Now in the new version, it’s Donald Trump appearing as the Chosen One, able to stop bullets fired by evil “agents” made to look like Joe Biden, Barack Obama and even Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The video shows Trump then proceeding to effortlessly fight and defeat Joe Biden, who eventually explodes into smithereens.

The original Viral Matrix Trump Video (The Matrump) Straight off my hard drive. I am so glad you all love this. Thank you all for the support and Thank you so much @elonmusk Words cannot express my gratitude. pic.twitter.com/D1UEfW1E9p — J P (@Cyncratic) July 20, 2024

Elon Musk calls the new version: “Best AI video to date!”

Best AI video to date! https://t.co/RntVWVvL36 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 20, 2024

Benny Johnson, a well-known video maker online, says: “This is the greatest video on the internet right now now. Holy smokes.”

The real Mark Zuckerberg actually had some moving personal comments about the attempt on Trump’s life, as he said: “Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag its one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Mark Zuckerberg said that Donald Trump’s immediate reaction after being shot was “badass” and inspiring — without endorsing the former president. The Meta CEO spoke exclusively to @emilychangtv on The Circuit https://t.co/Y1s1HmhotX pic.twitter.com/DQI10NHzhq — Bloomberg (@business) July 19, 2024

Watch the original clip from “The Matrix” where Neo stops bullets:

