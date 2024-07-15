WATCH: Mitch McConnell gets loudly booed at Republican National Convention

By Cristina Laila, The Gateway Pundit

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Video screenshot)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got booed at the RNC Convention on Monday during the Roll Call of States.

The crowd loudly booed McConnell as he cast Kentucky’s 46 votes for President Trump.

“Madam Chairman, the Commonwealth of Kentucky proudly cast 46 votes for the next president, Donald J. Trump,” McConnell said.

WATCH:

The GOP officially nominated Donald Trump as its presidential nominee on Monday at the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

Trump was nominated shortly after he announced JD Vance as his running mate.

“It is my honor to nominate Donald J. Trump for the office of President of the United States!” Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said to cheers.

The crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA!”

WATCH:

