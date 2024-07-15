Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell got booed at the RNC Convention on Monday during the Roll Call of States.

The crowd loudly booed McConnell as he cast Kentucky’s 46 votes for President Trump.

“Madam Chairman, the Commonwealth of Kentucky proudly cast 46 votes for the next president, Donald J. Trump,” McConnell said.

WATCH:

RNC Update: Boo’s are heard throughout the RNC convention hall as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announces Kentucky’s delegates in roll call. #RNCConvention2024 pic.twitter.com/La4Burj223 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 15, 2024

The GOP officially nominated Donald Trump as its presidential nominee on Monday at the RNC convention in Milwaukee.

Trump was nominated shortly after he announced JD Vance as his running mate.

“It is my honor to nominate Donald J. Trump for the office of President of the United States!” Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said to cheers.

The crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA!”

WATCH:

WATCH: PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP OFFICIALLY NOMINATED AT THE RNC! @IowaGOP Chairman Jeff Kaufman officially nominates President Trump as the GOP nominee for President from the stage of the RNC Convention in Milwaukee. Michael McDonald, the Chairman of the Nevada GOP seconded… pic.twitter.com/awF6cuFVey — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 15, 2024

With 2,387 votes, President Donald J. Trump has officially been selected as the Republican nominee for President of the United States #RNCConvention2024 pic.twitter.com/G1A3eyeqRE — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 15, 2024

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

