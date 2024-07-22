There have been new reports of a large migrant caravan heading toward the United States, after illegal migrants looking to cross the Southern Border in Texas, fear former President Donald Trump may take the win in the 2024 presidential election.

Multiple reports have stated the caravan has over 3,000 migrants, who are currently making their way through southern Mexico.

BREAKING: A massive caravan with 3,000 migrants has left southern Mexico, and is currently heading for U.S. border pic.twitter.com/Czbee6GqNf — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 22, 2024

The Associated Press reports the caravan has people from more than a dozen countries, including Cuba, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

“Some of the members of the group said they hoped to make it to the U.S. border before elections are held in November, because they fear that if Donald Trump wins, he will follow through on a promise to close the border to asylum-seekers,” the AP =https://apnews.com/article/mexico-migrants-us-border-ff6ec67feee12c38e3bcdc1cd34af90f>reported.

Migrants told the AP they were concerned about the Trump administration nixing an app migrants use to enter the U.S. called CBP One. The app gives asylum-seekers the opportunity to enter America legally by allowing them to make their cases to U.S. officials upon arrival. The app, however, only works close to the U.S. border.

Vice President Kamala Harris is partly responsible for the crisis at the southern border, after she was tasked with leading the Biden administration to find solutions to the influx that began early 2021.

Thanks to our “border czar” Kamala Harris, we have yet another caravan of illegal aliens headed our way – trying to get into our country before the November elections.https://t.co/CDya2eFPyJ — Hung Cao (@HungCao_VA) July 22, 2024

Joe Biden told migrants to “surge the border” during the Democratic debates ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

In January, the U.S. House Oversight Committee held a hearing on the Biden administration incentivizing illegal immigration involving children.

Joseph Edlow, founder of the Edlow Group, told the committee that immigration laws currently have too many loopholes, and encourage illegal migrants to cross the border with a child because they are almost guaranteed to be granted asylum, whether or not the child belongs to them.

“If you bring a child, you’re going to be able to go claim asylum, whereas you wouldn’t if you didn’t have a child. So it’s gonna encourage more illegal immigration, more families coming across,” Edlow told the committee.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump stressed at last week’s Republican National Convention he will be stopping illegal migration, calling it an “invasion.”

“No hope or dream we have for America can succeed unless we stop the illegal immigrant invasion. The worst that’s ever been seen anywhere in the world,” Trump said during his speech at the RNC, adding third-world nations would fight with “sticks and stones” to stop this happening in their own countries.

