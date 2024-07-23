The pressure continues to build on Kim Cheatle, as U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is moving to force a vote on impeaching the disgraced U.S. Secret Service director.

JUST IN: @RepNancyMace introduces a motion to impeach USSS Director Kim Cheatle “The ‘privileged’ motion I just filed to impeach Kim Cheatle, director of the Secret Service, will force a vote within the next 48 hours.” pic.twitter.com/eNpKgv42di — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 23, 2024

The push comes just nine days after the attempted assassination of former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and only hours after Mace told Cheatle she was “full of sh**” for her evasive answers to the House Oversight Committee probing the shooting that killed one Trump supporter and injured two others.

“You’re just being completely dishonest,” Mace said.

