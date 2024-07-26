A chilling new video of the World Trade Center Towers collapsing on September 11, 2001, following terrorist suicide attacks, has surfaced online, shedding fresh light on one of the darkest days in American history.

Kei Sugimoto, a Japanese-American who was 24 years old at the time, has released a nearly 1-hour, never-before-seen video on his YouTube channel.

Sugimoto was a Mainframe Operator at the time at Nissho Iwai Shoji when the terrorist attacks occurred and filmed the footage from the roof of 64 St. Marks Place in New York City.

He used a Sony VX2000 with a teleconverter to capture the harrowing moments, according to his Youtube description.

On July 22, Sugimoto first released a six-minute video on his YouTube channel, revealing the footage for the first time.

In the video’s description, Sugimoto wrote: “Footage I filmed of the World Trade Center Collapsing on 9/11/2001. Filmed from the roof of 64 St Marks Place in NYC on a Sony VX2000 with teleconverter. Upscaled to 4K 60p using Topaz Video AI. For historical archival purposes only.”

When asked why he decided to release the footage after 23 years, Sugimoto explained, “I was cleaning my closet and found boxes full of Hi-8, Digital-8, and DV tapes.”

“When trying to play them back, I noticed that maybe about a third of them had demagnetized over time and were either blank or suffering from major data corruption. After researching online, I learned that video tapes are not immune from age even when stored in ideal conditions, so I frantically started to digitize them. Thus, I’m just uploading the video now,” he added.

The video was captured after two planes crashed into the World Trade Center.

“I saw the second plane crash but did not film it on camera. If I remember correctly, I think I ran to get my video camera after seeing the second plane crash, sensing that this was no ordinary accident,” Sugimoto said.

WATCH:

On Friday, Sugimoto released nearly one hour of never-before-seen footage of the incident. The video captures a group of people’s real-time reactions to the World Trade Center collapse, their discussions about the plane crashes, the unfolding chaos, and their fear for loved ones.

WATCH:

The Gateway Pundit reported last year that a previously unseen video of the September 11 attacks has also surfaced on YouTube, capturing a rare angle of the second plane striking the South Tower of the World Trade Center. The uploader of the video claims that it was “accidentally left private” for almost two decades.

The nearly nine-minute video was made public in 2022 and shows events most Americans have seen numerous times, but from a different and strikingly clear angle.

The video was filmed by Kevin Westley, a combat veteran who served in the 2003 Iraq war as an aircraft commander, as he stood on a boat, surrounded by a crowd of stunned spectators, according to National World.

