Officials with 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are offering an apology of sorts in connection with their intentional pagan reimagining of Jesus’ Last Supper featuring an obese woman and drag queens, but many Christians are not accepting their sentiment.

“Clearly there was never intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary, we intended to show tolerance and community. If people have taken any offense we are, of course, really, really sorry,” Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps told reporters.

#Paris2024 ‘Last Supper’ act at Paris Olympics opening ceremony ❝Clearly there was never intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary, we intended to show tolerance and community. If people have taken any offence, we are of course really really sorry❞… pic.twitter.com/aXMAICxVTe — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) July 28, 2024

But some online reaction to the statement is far from “apology accepted:”

“Let’s be clear on something … the @Olympics DID NOT apologize for the last supper skit … basically they said ‘we’re sorry if you were offended but whatever’ … that’s not an apology. it’s not a close relative of an apology.”

“Sorry, @Olympics apology not accepted. There was no tolerance for Christians. In fact their God & their faith was attacked. You clearly announced in the beginning it was aimed at the last supper. Not a ‘mistake’ a miscalculation! Unacceptable! Demons and devil worship.”

BLASPHEMY: The 2024 Olympic Games parodies the last supper by replacing Christ and the disciples with an obese woman, drag queens and a child. Why do the global elite love pagan and satanic occult symbolism? pic.twitter.com/8PTjVwzwuB — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 26, 2024

Robert Barron, the Catholic bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in Minnesota, posted a video saying, “It’s anything but an apology. In fact it’s kind of a masterpiece of woke duplicity.”

“So we have a group of drag queens cavorting in a sort of sexually provocative way, clearly an imitation of DaVinci’s Last Supper …

“I love this: ‘We tried to celebrate community tolerance.’ Yeah, tolerance, except for those pesky 2.6 billion Christians on the planet. Everyone’s welcome, everyone’s tolerated, all this lovely diversity until you get to anyone who disagrees with your ideology. …

“I wonder what planet they’re living on if they think that harmony and peace and all this was achieved by this clear affront to Christians,” the bishop continued.

“Christians were offended because it was offensive, and it was intended to be offensive, so please don’t patronize us with this condescending remark about, ‘Well, if you had any bad feelings we’re awfully sorry about that.’ Again, if people think this so somehow gonna mollify people all over the Christian world who are outraged by what happened, I would recommend thinking again.

“A real apology would be something like, this was a mistake, it should never have been done and we’re sorry for it.’ I don’t think Christians should be mollified. I think we should keep raising our voices.”

.@BretWeinstein is absolutely correct. The Olympics shifted the blame for their grotesque opening ceremony onto the millions who found it offensive. Meaningless platitudes meant to shut down the conversation with no remorse at all. #OlympicGames https://t.co/aYU2SiSckn — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 28, 2024

The Olympic imagery included an obese woman with a halo-like crown representing Jesus Christ in his final meal with His apostles, who were portrayed by drag queens and gay icons.

Also appearing was a scantily clad blue man with a headdress of fruit, intended to be Dionysus, the Greek god of fertility, wine and revelry.

The opening of the Olympics in France recreated the Last Supper with an overweight woman as Jesus, a naked man painted blue, drag queens, and a child as disciples. Why is it acceptable to mock Christianity? And why is it suddenly the in thing to do? pic.twitter.com/qiPuboYBRC — Gillian Thorp (@GillianThorp1) July 26, 2024

“The idea was to do a big pagan party linked to the gods of Olympus,” Thomas Jolly, the opening ceremonies choreographer told the Paris-based BFM network on Sunday, according to France 24. “You’ll never find in my work any desire to mock or denigrate anyone.”

Mississippi-based telecommunications and technology company C Spire posted on X that it had pulled all of its advertising from the Olympics over the ceremony’s mockery of painting created to show a biblical moment crucial to the Christian faith.

The sixth-largest wireless provider in the U.S. telecommunications company @CSpire has removed ALL scheduled advertising from the Olympics after they displayed satanic imagery and mocked Christianity in their opening ceremony. https://t.co/Kf9O1gsMrU — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 27, 2024

“We were shocked by the mockery of the Last Supper during the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics,” the company posted. “C Spire will be pulling our advertising from the Olympics.” The four-hour spectacle was held along the Seine River, featuring global stars like Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, both of whom are considered icons for the queer community.

WOW. The 2024 World Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris featuring a decapitated head singing. Why do the global elite love to use occult-like imagery so much? #2024Olympics pic.twitter.com/IEj3eGFJgP — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 26, 2024

