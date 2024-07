RNC airs gut-wrenching video featuring Gold Star families who lost their loved ones during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

“[Biden] let my son down. He let the 13 down. He let the 45 wounded down. He let those 174 civilians down. He let our country down.” pic.twitter.com/Vmc3uxiQS9

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 18, 2024