Florida Gov. Ron Desantis says Democrats in power along with their left-leaning friends in the media and Hollywood “have to whitewash” the background of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris “to make her palpable to the American people.”

The former 2024 Republican presidential appeared on “Sunday Morning Futures” on the Fox News Channel, telling anchor Maria Bartiromo:

“The Biden-Harris policies put the Democratic Party in a very precarious situation this election, and then the debate where Biden, they tried to do the basement for three-and-a-half years, and it was clear after that debate that was not gonna the happen.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

“So the media really worked hard to push Biden out. And now what you see is all the arteries to of the left, the corporate media, Hollywood, academia, they’re using all the king’s horses and all the king’s men to try to put the Democratic Party back together again, and they have to whitewash Harris’ background be able to to make her palpable to the American people. But I think we’ve all seen her. She’s incredibly vapid, even more incredibly liberal, and she doesn’t have any accomplishments.

“In fact, she owns all the policies of the Biden-Harris administration. She owns the border, she owns the inflation. She was there cheerleading that every day for the last three and a half years. So I don’t think it’s going to work, but make no mistake about it, concern about it, you are in for a hundred days of massive gaslighting from the corporate press.

“They’re already taking down, there was a website where she was the most liberal senator, GovTracktrack, they took that down. They’re whitewashing things from her past. That’s going to continue, and they’re going to try to the pull the wool over the eyes of the American people.”

#RonDeSantis on political left trying to rescue #KamalaHarris: ‘They have to whitewash Harris’ background to make her palpable to the American people’ ‘She’s incredibly vapid, even more incredibly liberal, and she doesn’t have any accomplishments’ pic.twitter.com/bzI5K3rgig — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 28, 2024

Bartiromo noted: “The Democrats have been misleading the public for so many years beginning with Russian collusion, the Hunter Biden lapptop, the origins of COVID, the true state of Joe Biden’s mental capacity.

She asked DeSantis: “Will Kamala and her team continue to mislead or, I mean, is it a reach to say lie to the American people in the next hundred days and perhaps in office?”

“Oh, without question,” DeSantis responded.

“We’re down here in Florida. It’s hot in July, be hot in August but, you know, you’re gonna see a blizzard of lies over the next few months. That’s what it’s going to be about.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

“There’s not gonna be any pushback from the entrenched corporate media, and they’re gonna try to rewrite history, and they’re going to try to present her as something that she’s just not.

“And here’s what I would just say to Republicans, because we wanted to run against Biden. I think the election was over once Donald Trump walked off that debate stage at the end of June. There was no way Biden was going to win.

“Now that he’s out, if we had to pick someone, I think we would pick Harris because she owns all the policies. She’s not going to be able to distance herself from them, and most Americans think this country’s going in the wrong direction. So make the case there. And I think the ultimately truth is going to prevail.

“But the one thing, I think, we do have to to acknowledge, Biden set the bar so low it’s like the soft bigotry of low expectations. He couldn’t even deliver a sentence, so now you take somebody like Harris who’s not exactly lighting the world on fire, but Biden makes her look like Socrates because we’re so used to him not being able to do anything.

“Now you have somebody that’s younger. So we’re in for a battle here, but the record speaks for itself. The Trump administration was far more successful than the Biden-Harris administration, and people are going to have that stark choice.

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!