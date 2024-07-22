United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday morning.

She stonewalled during the interview. She refused to answer any pertinent questions! Cheatle did not answer any important questions and blamed it on “an ongoing investigation.”

She should resign immediately!

Cheatle appeared before the committee alone and under subpoena. She refused to answer questions on the failures of the Secret Service in the deadly assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that left one man dead and three, including President Trump, injured.

Here is a partial transcript from today.

Director Cheatle: Thank you very much, Director Cheetle. We'll now begin our five minutes questions, and I will begin. Just for the record, the Secret Service has an annual budget of around $3.1 billion, and I believe around 8,000 employees. Is that correct? Director Cheatle: Yes, sir. Chairman Comer: Obviously, there were many security failures on the day of the attempted assassination and leading up to that day. Let's start with the building that the shooter used to shoot President Trump from. At any point Saturday, did the Secret Service have an agent on top of that roof? Director Cheatle: Sir, I'm sure as you can imagine that we are just nine days out from this incident, and there's still an ongoing investigation. And so I want to make sure that any information that we are providing to you as factual. Chairman Comer: Okay. Why did the Secret Service not… Can you answer why the Secret Service didn't place a single agent on the roof? Director Cheatle: We are still looking into the advanced process and the decisions that were made.

It was one deflection after another.

This was outrageous!

The full testimony is posted here.

