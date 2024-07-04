WATCH: Trump gives brutally candid assessment of Biden, Harris after debate disaster

(NEW YORK POST) – Former President Donald Trump referred to President Biden as a “broken-down pile of crap” in a leaked video where the Republican White House hopeful suggests his 2024 opponent will soon drop out of the race.

The video clip, obtained by the Daily Beast, shows the 78-year-old presumptive GOP presidential nominee sitting in a golf cart — with his son Barron Trump riding shotgun — as he critiques the 81-year-old president and offers his analysis on the state of the race.

[Language warning]

HIGHER QUALITY VIDEO: Trump says Joe Biden is “quitting the race" "I got him out” he’s an “old broken-down pile of crap… Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad” (looks like Barron Trump in passenger seat ) pic.twitter.com/GXBZjxiP7p — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 4, 2024

The footage starts with Trump — while holding a wad of cash — asking a group of individuals off camera, “How did I do with the debate the other night?”

