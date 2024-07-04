A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Trump gives brutally candid assessment of Biden, Harris after debate disaster

Called president 'old broken-down pile of crap'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 3:40pm
Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the first presidential debate in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

(NEW YORK POST) – Former President Donald Trump referred to President Biden as a “broken-down pile of crap” in a leaked video where the Republican White House hopeful suggests his 2024 opponent will soon drop out of the race.

The video clip, obtained by the Daily Beast, shows the 78-year-old presumptive GOP presidential nominee sitting in a golf cart — with his son Barron Trump riding shotgun — as he critiques the 81-year-old president and offers his analysis on the state of the race.

[Language warning]

The footage starts with Trump — while holding a wad of cash — asking a group of individuals off camera, “How did I do with the debate the other night?”

Read the full story ›

