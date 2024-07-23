Former President Donald Trump confirmed Monday evening on Fox News he would be open to declassifying the investigation into his assassination attempt if he were to win a second term this November.

Trump and his running mate Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance appeared on “Jesse Watters Primetime” to discuss the attempted assassination against the former president on July 13 and the events that led up to the attack. Fox News host Jesse Watters asked the former president if he would declassify the investigation files if he were to win the White House this year.

“I would yes. There should be nothing to hide here,” Trump said. “But I think frankly, many things are known right now. But some of the things that are known are bad. How did somebody get on that roof and why wasn’t he reported? Because people saw he was on the roof. You had Trumpers screaming. The woman in the red shirt, she was screaming, ‘There’s a man on the roof.’ And other people are [saying], ‘There is a man on the roof with a gun.’”

“And that was quite a bit before I walked onto the stage. So you would’ve thought somebody would’ve done something about it,” Trump said.

WATCH:

Following the assassination attempt against Trump by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle received major backlash as reports on apparent security lapses began to emerge. During one of her first interviews with ABC News, Cheatle noted the agency had been responsible for the inner perimeter of the rally site, stating the outer perimeter, which was where Crooks was located, was under the eye of local law enforcement.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

Multiple reports have indicated Crooks had ample time throughout the day to scope out the area with a drone, and was allegedly spotted by local law enforcement roughly 30-minutes prior to the attack, according to anonymous law enforcement sources, WPXI reported.

A law enforcement officer additionally had made it to the top of the roof and spotted Crooks, but retreated down a ladder as the 20-year-old had pivoted his AR-style rifle at the officer, according to The Association Press.

In a recent letter sent to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas from Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley, a whistleblower familiar with Secret Service planning claims security had been posted upon the roof prior to the rally, however, later left the post due to “hot weather.” The new allegations come after Cheatle previously claimed security had not been stationed on the building due to the roof being “sloped,” according to NBC News.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!