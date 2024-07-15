Tucker Carlson says Vance is a great choice for VP: “Every bad person I’ve ever met in Washington was aligned against JD Vance.” pic.twitter.com/e1KWwZ5O1B — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 15, 2024

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!