(CHRISTIAN POST ) — Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson on Monday framed the recent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump as further evidence that evil spiritual forces are at work in the United States.

Speaking at a Heritage Foundation event during the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Carlson also noted that Christians pose the greatest threat to the destructive spiritual forces that have taken different forms throughout history.

Tucker Carlson on the assassination attempt on Trump: “There is a spiritual battle underway.”@TuckerCarlson @Heritage pic.twitter.com/M3wTjM13IC — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) July 15, 2024

Echoing the April 2023 address he gave at The Heritage Foundation’s 50th anniversary just days before his unceremonious ouster from Fox News, Carlson reiterated Monday that the increasingly irrational, violent nature of the country’s political battles suggest that they run “deeper” than politics.