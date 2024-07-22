WATCH: Tucker Carlson: The assassination failed, so they took out Biden

By Joe Kovacs

Tucker Carlson in Budapest, Hungary, after meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (Video screenshot)

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

2024 ElectionElectionPoliticsU.S.Video Commentary

Leave a Comment