WATCH: Tucker: How was Kamala transformed from an embarrassing incompetent to coolest leader in one day?

By Tucker Carlson

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

2024 ElectionHealthLife, Faith and FamilyPoliticsU.S.Video Commentary

Leave a Comment