Cheree Peoples’ daughter Shayla has sickle cell anemia and during the 2013 school year missed 20 days of classes because of chronic pain.

So Kamala Harris, then the prosecuting attorney there in California, sent her to jail.

Peoples publicly opposed Harris’ failed bid for the Democratic nomination for president when she launched a short-lived campaign for the 2020 vote, and again is online with her warning, as Harris appears to be the Democratic Party’s replacement for the mentally failing Joe Biden.

In an online video, she includes short pieces of video of her daughter, weeping and moaning in pain, because of her illness that caused her to miss school that year.

“That is how they wanted me to send my child to school,” Peoples explained.

No parent wants to go to jail for something they have no control over . Truancy is so wrong #mspeoples #myjourney #mystory #historyinthemaking #nomorejail #parentsrights — Cheree Peoples (@PeoplesCheree) April 2, 2021

She has posted online a discussion of nearly two hours describing her situation.

Fact she spent 200 days in the hospital and I go to #jail for truancy is #unjustified #mspeoples #myjourney pic.twitter.com/1lwqYiJf5V — Cheree Peoples (@PeoplesCheree) April 3, 2021

She’s told her story multiple times:

The Free Beacon reported Peoples’ jailing came after Harris put parents “on notice,” that if their children missed school, the parents would be in jail.

It was under that anti-truancy agenda from Harris that Peoples was jailed.

The report explained, “But Peoples was not some deadbeat parent allowing her children to play hooky. Her daughter Shayla has sickle cell anemia, a rare genetic condition that afflicts its sufferers with chronic pain. After Shayla, then 11 years old, missed 20 days of school in 2013, police officers arrested Cheree for violating the truancy law, a misdemeanor that carried a $2,500 fine and up to one year in jail”

Peoples had an infant son at the time she was arrested, and she spent years fighting the court system to clear her record.

On a new Twitter broadcast, she said, “It hurts that some of the policies in which [Harris] governed has criminalized people like me.”

Peoples explains Harris’ attacks “fell hardest” on groups of people like single mothers, the poor, and others already facing obstacles to pursuing an ideal education setup.

Peoples already had addressed concerns over her daughter’s education, with a plan with the local school district to make allowances for children with disabilities.

“Peoples was ultimately arrested after she declined to take Shayla to school to prove to administrators her daughter was truly sick,” the report confirmed.

Peoples confirmed she’s not a Donald Trump supporter, but still resents the two-and-a-half-year fight she was forced to fight.

“I’m a mom that’s just trying to take care of her daughter, trying to make a way like everybody else.”

