WATCH: Voters assured Biden can handle work load '365 days a week'

Spokeswoman responds to concerns raised over indications of declining capabilities

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published July 6, 2024 at 11:47am
Joe Biden talks on the phone, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)



A spokeswoman for President Joe Biden has reassured Americans their president is up to the job the Constitution requires him to do.

"365 days a week."

The questions have been raised because of Biden's catastrophic debate failures, in which a cognitive decline was apparent to shocked voters.

Is Biden losing his mind?

It is spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre who made the comment while aboard Air Force One.

"He is human, just like we all are," she said. "It is a 24-7 job, it is 365 days a week. That doesn't change."

WND Staff
WND news editors compile reports for our readers.







