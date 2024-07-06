WATCH: Voters assured Biden can handle work load '365 days a week'

A spokeswoman for President Joe Biden has reassured Americans their president is up to the job the Constitution requires him to do.

"365 days a week."

The questions have been raised because of Biden's catastrophic debate failures, in which a cognitive decline was apparent to shocked voters.

Karine Jean-Pierre insists Biden is up for the "365 days a week" job pic.twitter.com/n4XvpHahS9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024

It is spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre who made the comment while aboard Air Force One.

"He is human, just like we all are," she said. "It is a 24-7 job, it is 365 days a week. That doesn't change."

