Pat Boone has been releasing songs, well, just about forever. At age 90, his newest is called “Where Did America Go?” and it’s earning the praise of Samaritan’s Purse chief Franklin Graham.

“Pat Boone is a man who loves God and loves this country. I respect and appreciate him so much. At age 90, he has just released a new song ‘Where Did America Go?’ that should make us all stop and think – and pray for our nation,” Graham wrote on social media.

On social media, Boone explained, “With this new song, I’m calling for us to come back together in the way that we were when this country became America. I hope you will connect with the truths in the lyrics of this song and find hope in the solutions that I present. I’m trying to put all these thoughts into words that we can all understand and agree with, and in a melody I think is singable and memorable. I hope you all enjoy the new track, and I hope that it resonates with you in these times.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

A report at Decision Magazine noted Boone, “the iconic pop singer and devout Christian,” reached stardom in the 1950s. He often was in competition with Elvis Presley for hits, fans and popularity.

The lyrics include, “That old Constitution / Still holds the solution. But we gave up our freedoms for sale.”

The report cited Boone’s concern that, “I don’t see how America can keep going in this way. I’m deeply concerned. We’ve got elections coming up, maybe they’ll make a difference. But I couldn’t wait, I just felt I had to do something like my friend Bob Dylan did when we were in similar states of confusion.”

The report explains, “The lyrics of the song call on listeners to reflect on the current state of division in the U.S.”

And Boone described it as an alarm that America is in danger of losing its way.

More lyrics: “Can America still rise again? / Find our way back to where we were then? / Yes, that old Family Bible / Still holds our survival / It spells out the way we can win.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!