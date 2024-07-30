An undercover video from James O’Keefe and his O’Keefe Media Group reveals a top Democrat working for the Kamala Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee explaining that Harris really can’t win this year’s presidential election.

Democrat worker Joyce DeCerce, who identifies with “he/him” identifiers under Joe Biden’s campaign to normalize transgenderism, said, ” I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year.”

Why not?

She’s “weirdly unpopular” and then too, “She doesn’t have any accomplishments to speak of.”

DeCerce is the “compliance manager” with the DNC and in that position reports to the federal government on the campaign’s fundraising and expenditures.

“DeCerce admits that the DNC’s engagement with donors is little more than a façade,” the OMG report explains.

“You just put on a performance for them, a little show, right?” implying that the DNC merely tells donors what they want to hear in order to receive donations, DeCerce charges.

And DeCerce said the DNC knowingly fuels donors’ “fantasies.”

BREAKING: DNC Manager: ‘I Don’t Think Kamala Harris Would Win;’ Admits to Making Empty Promises to Donors “I don’t think Kamala Harris would win this year,” reveals Joyce DeCerce (@JoyceDecerce) (he/him), Compliance Manager for the Democratic National Committee (@DNC) and Kamala… pic.twitter.com/p2jCmwbEPu — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 30, 2024

OMG reported that it tried to obtain comment from Kristin Hetherington, the CFO for the DNC, but “she hung up the phone in frustration after questioned if the DNC tells donors ‘what they want to hear’ and if they play to donors’ ‘fantasies,'” the report said.

