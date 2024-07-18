In his rambling, dissembling interview with NBC’s Lester Holt on Monday, President Joe Biden told one shameless lie after another – my favorite, a whopper, his calling the Biden regime “the most successful presidency of any president in modern history.”

What intrigued me most, though, were his comments about Jan. 6, 2021. Sprung from his teleprompter, Biden wandered into dangerous territory.

Specifically, he criticized Trump allegedly for saying, “There’s nothing wrong with going to the Capitol, breaking in, threatening people, a couple cops dying, hanging – put – putting up a noose, a gallows for – done for the vice – the former vice president.”

In my book “Ashli: The Untold Story of the Women of January 6,” I was able to deconstruct the “dying cops” saga. Officer Brian Sicknick died of a stroke on Jan. 7 unrelated to the events of the day before.

In arguably the most ghoulish hoax in political history, two “law enforcement officials” told the New York Times that the dead Sicknick had been murdered.

Specifically, “pro-Trump rioters” struck Sicknick with a fire extinguisher. This was no mix-up. The Times added this chillingly fraudulent detail: “With a bloody gash in his head, Mr. Sicknick was rushed to the hospital and placed on life support.”

The worst real injury any officer sustained on Jan. 6 was a concussion. The four other officer deaths attributed to the protesters were suicides, some of them many months later.

The “gallows” mystery, however, remains unsolved. When his speech is prepared, as it was on Jan. 6, 2024, Biden puts the construction of the gallows in the passive voice.

“Outside,” said Biden, “gallows were erected as the MAGA crowd chanted, ‘Hang Mike Pence.'” Tellingly, the second part of the clause remains in the active voice.

The House J6 Committee also frames the gallows in the passive voice – “a makeshift gallows was constructed on the Capitol grounds” and “Symbolic gallows were constructed on January 6th at the foot of the Capitol.”

The House report documents considerable online chatter about the building of gallows but none of the chatter is sourced to a real person.

In February 2024, House Subcommittee on Oversight Chairman Barry Loudermilk added some much needed clarity to the gallows issue.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 6, three passengers in a white full-size van unloaded a large bundle of lumber with wheels.

The group then walked the bundle across Constitution Avenue and onto the grass at Union Square. They were then joined by two more people arriving by cab.

By 7:15, the group had constructed the platform and two main pillars of the gallows. All that was missing was the crossbeam.

The leader was dressed distinctively in a long trench coat, long white scarf and fedora-type hat, and he walked with a cane.

At about 1 p.m., the leader – his face exposed – returned to the scene with his four companions and installed the final crossbeam. Hanging from the crossbeam was a noose made of bright orange rope.

Despite his distinctive appearance and the illegality of the construction, the leader has not been identified. Nor have his four companions.

The Capitol Police Guidelines explicitly state, “Temporary structures of any kind may not be erected on Capitol Grounds.”

As Loudermilk noted, the construction should have immediately been removed once discovered. These gallows, however, were left untouched by USCP officers from 6 a.m. Jan. 6 until later that evening.

“It is inconceivable that a gallows could be constructed on U.S. Capitol property and left up all day,”said Loudermilk. “These men arrived early in the morning, several hours before the rally even started or anyone had gathered, to construct the gallows platform, yet this structure was allowed to stay intact for all to see.”

He added, “These actions raise more serious and troubling questions. Why didn’t the U.S. Capitol Police take down the gallows once it was seen on Capitol property, and why have the individuals never been identified?”

There is an obvious answer to the first question: If the Capitol Police had taken the gallows down, the media and the House J6 committee would not have had those exquisitely framed images of the Capitol dome as seen through the gallows.

In March 2024, CBS News did a feature on the gallows. Amidst the predictable hysteria about the meaning and intent of the gallows, CBS concluded:

“A CBS News review of the charging documents in the approximately 1,300 Jan. 6 federal criminal cases filed by the Justice Department showed no case in which a defendant is accused of playing a role in the gallows construction.”

A real news organization would have pulled the obvious thread on this ball of confusion: Why no cases for such an obvious provocation?

Biden knows why. He frames the gallows question in the passive voice for much the same reason he never mention the alleged pipe bombs, also discovered about 1 p.m., or Ray Epps, whose crew breached the Capitol perimeter about 1 p.m.

1 p.m. was the witching hour. Biden knows, or at least suspects, that his own allies were involved in all three of these actions.

President Donald Trump threw a wrench in everyone’s plans by starting his speech an hour late. Had Trump started at 11 a.m. as planned, his people would have arrived at the Capitol right about 1 p.m.

The plot wasn’t perfect, but a complicit media allowed the Democrats to make the best of it. Here’s hoping they’ll soon be hoisted by their own petard.

