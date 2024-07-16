Whatever happened to ‘Step aside, sir?’ Dems scramble to lock in Biden nomination ahead of own convention

By Andrew Powell

Joe Biden delivers remarks at a Black History Month reception, Monday, Feb, 27, 2023, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

The Democratic National Committee is attempting to “run out the clock,” and make President Joe Biden the party’s nominee for the coming 2024 presidential election ahead of its scheduled convention in Chicago in August.

According to a report from Axios, the DNC is secretly going ahead with plans to shore up Biden, and at the same time stamp out any dissenting voices within the party who have questioned his mental fitness.

Some Democrats have been calling for Biden to step down after a disastrous debate performance against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, including some of Biden’s high-powered celebrity supporters.

After the debate, Biden went on to have a rash of badly delivered interviews and press conferences which further compounded concerns.

Ultimately, at a NATO press conference where Democrats hoped Biden would prove himself, he introduced UIkraine’s president as president “Putin” and his own vice president as “Trump.”

 

The Axios report notes if the DNC manages to convince the majority of almost 4,000 delegates to give Biden their vote, it would be very difficult from that point to remove Biden from this year’s Democratic ticket.

The window for voting is expected to open July 29, and will conclude Aug. 5, according to the report, and will take place electronically.

Jaime Harrison, chairman of the DNC, told Axios he and his colleagues look forward to making Biden the official candidate.

“We look forward to nominating Joe Biden through a virtual roll call and celebrating with fanfare together in Chicago in August alongside the 99 percent of delegates who are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket,” Harrison told Axios, adding the DNC has not yet finalized any schedules.

Harrison has also been hard at work on network news and social media promoting Biden’s candidacy.

Axios obtained an email from Jennifer Laszio Mizrahi, a Biden delegate in Maryland. Mizrahi sent the email to her fellow state delegates and explains the early vote cannot be allowed.

“Behind the scenes, people at the Biden campaign and DNC are working to put in the fix … Put simply, they are trying to shut down the process earlier. We can’t allow it. I am asking you to ask the DNC to stop pushing for an early vote,” Mizrahi reportedly said in her email.

2024 ElectionElectionPoliticsWND News Center

