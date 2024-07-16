The Democratic National Committee is attempting to “run out the clock,” and make President Joe Biden the party’s nominee for the coming 2024 presidential election ahead of its scheduled convention in Chicago in August.

According to a report from Axios, the DNC is secretly going ahead with plans to shore up Biden, and at the same time stamp out any dissenting voices within the party who have questioned his mental fitness.

Some Democrats have been calling for Biden to step down after a disastrous debate performance against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump, including some of Biden’s high-powered celebrity supporters.

After the debate, Biden went on to have a rash of badly delivered interviews and press conferences which further compounded concerns.

Ultimately, at a NATO press conference where Democrats hoped Biden would prove himself, he introduced UIkraine’s president as president “Putin” and his own vice president as “Trump.”

BREAKING: Congressman Lloyd Doggett becomes the first Democrat lawmaker to call on Joe Biden to drop out of the 2024 presidential race pic.twitter.com/U3dLrsKM9T — ALX (@alx) July 2, 2024

A current and former House Democrat have called on President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race, with more considering doing the same in the coming days. More: https://t.co/EsWHi4jDhK @elinashirazi pic.twitter.com/yZ1YQsokob — NewsNation (@NewsNation) July 3, 2024

BREAKING: First Democratic senator urges President Biden to drop out of the race‼️

“For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race,” writes Vt. Dem. Peter Welch pic.twitter.com/1ULwn4qbxT — Tyler O’Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) July 10, 2024

The Axios report notes if the DNC manages to convince the majority of almost 4,000 delegates to give Biden their vote, it would be very difficult from that point to remove Biden from this year’s Democratic ticket.

The window for voting is expected to open July 29, and will conclude Aug. 5, according to the report, and will take place electronically.

Jaime Harrison, chairman of the DNC, told Axios he and his colleagues look forward to making Biden the official candidate.

“We look forward to nominating Joe Biden through a virtual roll call and celebrating with fanfare together in Chicago in August alongside the 99 percent of delegates who are supporting the Biden-Harris ticket,” Harrison told Axios, adding the DNC has not yet finalized any schedules.

Harrison has also been hard at work on network news and social media promoting Biden’s candidacy.

The Chair of the DNC is HARD at work getting people to support Biden! Democrats have never been more confident! pic.twitter.com/25b5OCdSdv — Mr. Republican (@conservative767) July 11, 2024

NOW — DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Says They Are Still “Ridin’ With Biden” “I’ve seen a galvanization of support for Joe Biden…Joe Biden has always had our back, and we’re gonna have his.” pic.twitter.com/pBY8Qi3esn — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) June 30, 2024

Axios obtained an email from Jennifer Laszio Mizrahi, a Biden delegate in Maryland. Mizrahi sent the email to her fellow state delegates and explains the early vote cannot be allowed.

“Behind the scenes, people at the Biden campaign and DNC are working to put in the fix … Put simply, they are trying to shut down the process earlier. We can’t allow it. I am asking you to ask the DNC to stop pushing for an early vote,” Mizrahi reportedly said in her email.

