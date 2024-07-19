This week was a roller coaster of emotions in the aftermath of the Trump assassination attempt. America, and possibly the world, came within a hair’s breadth – literally – of being irrevocably altered forever when a bullet grazed Donald Trump’s ear instead of hitting him squarely in the forehead. Had the missile met its mark, what kind of chaos would be happening in our nation right now?

The dust is still settling and the finger-pointing is just beginning as people try to get to the bottom of just exactly what happened. Speculation ranges from the gunman being a lone-wolf assassin to the whole thing being an inside job by the Secret Service.

I don’t know. And here’s the thing: Neither do you. Everyone is spouting his favorite theory, but no one knows for sure. We, the ordinary citizens, may never know. However, there’s no question Trump’s survival was nothing short of a divine miracle. As one blogger joked, “Chuck Norris is telling Donald Trump jokes today.”

Tucker Carlson predicted an assassination attempt last year. In an interview with comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla, Carlson said: “If you begin with criticism, then you go to protest, then you go to impeachment, now you go to indictment – and none of them work. What’s next? Graph it out, man. We’re speeding towards assassination, obviously. They have decided – permanent Washington, both parties have decided – that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them, they just can’t have him.”

For this prediction, the media (including NBC News, Forbes, Huffington Post and Business Insider) roundly mocked Carlson, dismissing his concerns as “conspiracy theory.” (Side note: The adage “The difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth is about six months” has never been more true.)

Adding to the “conspiracy” atmosphere, Revolver News’ Darren Beattie made an extremely ominous observation: “The question isn’t just how in the hell that roof 150 yards away from Trump was unguarded. The question is also how this gunman knew that it was unguarded.” [Emphasis added.] Revolver continues: “The real kicker is, how did the shooter know that the rooftop would be empty and totally ignored? How did the shooter know that the rooftop wasn’t crawling with cops, snipers, or Secret Service? Why did he choose the only unguarded spot around? Was it just blind, dumb luck, or something more sinister? It’s definitely something to think about, folks.”

What is undeniable is the incredible uprising of new supporters that broke out in the wake of the assassination attempt. Every time the left tries to knock Trump down – every single time – he comes back stronger than ever, gains greater popularity and surges ahead in the polls. Even CNN admits Trump is on course for a landslide win and could get as many as 330 electoral votes (270 are needed to win). You’d think the left would have figured this out by now, but I guess not. In fact, getting shot is benefiting Trump so much that panicked leftists are trying to convince people it was exaggerated or faked.

Here’s what one (black) man had to say the day after the assassination attempt about the left’s attempts to take Trump down: “Your pandemic didn’t work. Your impeachments didn’t work. Your January 6 didn’t work. Your social media censorship. Your bull**** indictments. Your unconstitutional attempts to remove him from the ballot … nope. Didn’t work. Your baseless lawsuits. Your 34 counts. Comparing him to Hitler. Your attempts to bankrupt him DID NOT WORK. Your attempts to remove his Secret Service detail. Your Project 2025 and your Epstein Files [didn’t work]. And your bullets … didn’t work.

“June 15, 2015, Donald Trump came down that escalator, and Democrats and RINO Republicans haven’t been the same. It has been a barrage of unrelenting smear campaigns from his political enemies on all sides of the spectrum. What we witnessed yesterday [July 13] is the culmination of nine years of media manipulation and dirty politics. When you plant the seeds inside the minds of weak-minded people by telling them that a former president is the second coming of Hitler, that he’s a full-scale threat to our democracy – whatever that means – and you literally have influencers and celebrities alike advocating for his assassination, I am not surprised by the radical increase of the possibility of violence in America.

“Some of you almost got what you wanted yesterday. But you can’t stop the will of God. So now that you’ve exhausted all of your options, just take this pending ‘L’ with the utmost style and grace: Trump 2024 now, more than ever. And it ain’t even close.”

This seems to be something the left is incapable of learning. Every time they try to take Trump down, his popularity grows. Remember when Trump was convicted of 34 felonies at the end of May in one of the most ridiculous kangaroo courts ever? Donations poured in so fast his campaign website crashed. He brought in $35 million in mere hours. Thirty-five percent of those donors had never sent money before. “Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats with their election interference political witch hunt have awakened the MAGA movement like never before,” the campaign confirmed.

And now it’s happening again. In a post that’s been viewed 2.1 million times as of this writing, tech entrepreneur James Ingallinera wrote on X moments after the Trump assassination attempt on Saturday afternoon, “The dam broke for me and many others today. I live in [San Francisco], where it’s a social death sentence to voice support for Trump. Regardless, I will be voting for Trump this election, and will voice my support publicly and unabashedly, social and financial consequences be damned. A very serious line was crossed today.” (As my husband put it, “This tech guy may find himself with a whole lot of new business from a different direction.”)

ZeroHedge reports, “In the hours and days after the failed attempted assassination, new Google Search trend data shows a massive surge nationwide in support for Trump. Folks are scouring the internet for online merchant stores to purchase Trump yard signs, bumper sticks, shirts, and other political gear. … [C]loset Trump supporters are coming out of the shadows to represent the former president.”

There are layers upon layers of obfuscation that prevent us from seeing the true state of our country. The divide in this nation has never been wider, except possibly in 1860 or so. And above all, there are evil forces at work out there, forces we can’t even begin to comprehend.

But apparently the left never learns that the more they try to thwart the will of the American people, the worst they look. And now the gloves are off. Buckle up, folks. It’s only going to get crazier as the election grows closer.

