The Wall Street Journal’s headline describing Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate performance states, “Biden Crashes in First Clash with Trump.” Biden is obviously having problems and has been since running for office in 2020.

After attending a recent G7 summit, the White House decided the president would not to attend a Ukrainian Peace Summit that was being held in Switzerland. After urging from President Zelensky, it was decided that Kamala Harris would attend the summit, because the matters Joe was facing at home were just too pressing to attend a peace summit of world leaders concerning Ukraine.

What pressing matter could have pried Biden from attending a peace summit that could possibly prevent World War III? Why, it was a Hollywood election fundraiser orchestrated by George Clooney, Julia Roberts and other “stars” and “elites” to help Joe maintain political power in Washington, D.C. Besides Biden’s callousness concerning world peace, also, like The National Interest states, “The Blue-Collar Joe Biden Myth Needs to End.”

Think about that. Instead of meeting with world leaders to pursue world peace and condemn world war, Biden skipped out and attended a fundraiser among “Hollywood elites and megadonors.” At the end of this event, Biden had another of his freeze-up moments where he stood motionless for more than five seconds, and Barack Obama had to grab his wrist and lead him off the stage.

According to the Daily News, Biden’s fundraising event was attended by more than 7,000 people with tickets ranging from $250-$500,000 and brought in more than $30 million before the event started, “making it the biggest fundraiser in Democratic Party history.” This was much more important than world peace, at least in Joe Biden’s failing mind.

It is true that for $500,000 you also got a picture with Biden.

After all the dust settled, three weeks later, Fox News reported Clooney came out and said, “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe … Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate. … We are not going to win in November with this president.” Furthermore, Fox reported that this statement “is from a … lifelong Democrat … who observed the man close up.”

Then Biden was off to the Washington, D.C., NATO Summit where he introduced Ukraine’s President Zelensky as President Putin. Then to prove to everyone how competent he is, Biden held a press conference where he says “anyway” and trails off at least nine times in a 58-minute presser, according to Fox News. Answering candidacy concerns, Biden, trying to talk about Kamala Harris, says, “Look, I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president duh – I think she is not qualified to be president. So, let’s start there.” We can all try to second guess what Biden might have meant, but there is a definite difference between what he might have meant and what he said. Imagine now that the nuclear codes are accessible to this man. What if he said, “I think we need to duh – launch warheads against Russia,” when what he meant to say is “I think we need to not launch warheads against Russia.” This is a problem.

National security experts are sounding the alarm over Biden’s health, saying, “We can’t have a part-time commander in chief.”

We really should consider what Obama stated concerning Biden in 2020. He reportedly said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to [bleep] things up.”

The Daily Mail reported that in 2020 Obama also said, “I believe Joe has all of the qualities we need in a president right now … and I know he will surround himself with good people.” “Good people”? Like the one’s who gave Biden the speech to the Congressional Black Caucus, while he was speaking to the Hispanic Caucus? There are numerous more “oopses,” which led Sean Hannity during his July 11 radio broadcast to ask if Biden’s “good people” were all smoking dope.

Considering the Biden administration’s disastrous policies – like domestic attacks on oil and gas, inflation, the insanity of mandating EVs, the destruction of women’s sports, the absence of decency concerning women’s locker rooms, the push for transgenderism, even among confused children, and then the multiple debacles globally like giving money to Iran so they can fund terrorism into Israel, causing hostage taking, barbaric murders and a war, and then poking at Russia concerning Ukraine’s NATO membership ultimately resulting in the Ukrainian-Russian war, which he continues to escalate, driving America into more and more debt, and possibly WWIII – it looks like Obama was 100% right concerning Biden. We shouldn’t “underestimate Joe’s ability to [bleep] things up.”

Biden’s incompetence shows that he is not the one running the country – so who is? Is it the remains of John Brennan’s CIA that Obama put in place making DEI the CIA’s priority and making sure they get their pronouns correct? We know it is not Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Shumer. They, like Joe, are among the geriatric politicians who need to go home. Is it Obama hiding in the wings?

It truly is a mystery as to who is running the show, but it clearly shows us that if Biden drops out and is replaced, disenfranchising millions of Democratic primary voters, that will not fix the problem.

The whole administration needs changing, the CIA and FBI need changing, the IRS needs changing, and the list goes on. Washington, D.C., needs a reboot and a system restore, like a Trump-Vance administration and the implementation of Project 2025.

