My prediction in the summer of 2023 was that Joe Biden would retire from president of the USA by the end of 2023 so that Kamala Harris could run as the incumbent president and serve for up to 10 years.

My prediction was wrong. My assumption that the oligarchs and super delegates who run the Democrat party wanted Harris was wrong.

Last April, about three months ago, my prediction changed to that Biden would drop out of the race immediately after the Republican convention so that Democrats would have six weeks to dominate the media before the Democrat convention. My prediction missed it by two days.

So who will replace Joe? The battle to be the Democrat nominee will be fought in the black churches. And Democrats will not complain about violating the separation between church and state. Why will they not be complaining? Because Democrats will be violating the separation now just as they did with Barack Obama and Reverend Wright.

Of the seven battleground states (Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan), Trump needs to win four of the seven, and Democrats need to win four of the seven. Currently, Trump leads in all seven. Since Hispanics are switching in droves from the Democrat party to the Republican Party (macho machismo), Trump has a lock on Nevada and Arizona, and only needs two additional states from the remaining five, while Democrats need four of the remaining five.

Que Mala Harris should not be the Democrat nominee. Democrats would be foolish to nominate her. The oligarchs and super delegates who control the Democrat party know that she is a loser, otherwise she would already be running as the incumbent. Far left extremist. Failure as border czar. Dumb. And the Democrat party is not democratic, even if they try to make the nomination process look democratic. Gaslighting.

Open convention? Mini primary elections? All so that the oligarchs and super delegates can claim that Harris is not the nominee because Democrats used a democrat process to pick someone else. A lie. The fix is in.

In 2020, Biden received more than 92% of black votes and Trump received eight percent. About 90% of black men and 94% of black women voted for Biden. Today, black men are voting for Trump at more than 40%, so that the total black vote is 23% for Trump. Twenty-three, up from eight percent. Why are black men switching to Trump? Emasculated. Dominated by women. Gender push back.

So what does Harris offer? Nothing. With 94% of black women votes, she does not add anything to help Democrats unless she can bring in black male voters.

Instead, Democrats need to nominate a black man to pull black male votes back to the Democrat party. Black women and other feminists will vote for the Democrat no matter who is the candidate or what are the issues.

Watch closely how the black gender war erupts in black churches across America. Black men are rejecting being dominated by black women.

How about Andy Beshear? or Roy Cooper? or Joe Manchin for president? Probably not. All are white guys. Christians. Pro-life. Exactly what those Democrat feminists oppose.

As stated by me about a month ago, Wes Moore is the logical pick. Black male. Military veteran. Married with two children. Religious. Governor from Maryland. Business Executive. The only reason why he may not be the nominee is if he rejects being the nominee for fear of losing to Trump and ruining his chance to run for president in 2028 without Trump in the race in 2028. Then Democrats are probably stuck with Que Mala. Those discussions with Wes Moore are happening right now.

