A focus group assembled by the leftist MSNBC went off the rails for the organization when members were unanimous in confirming they know a black man supporting President Donald Trump.

And that the entry into the race of Kamala Harris, whose heritage is Jamaican and Indian, makes no difference.

MSNBC: “How many of you know a Black man who has expressed to you that they’re committed to voting for Donald Trump?” *All hands go up* “Has the emergence of Kamala Harris changed that?” “No.” pic.twitter.com/tT461NiWWF — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 28, 2024

All hands went up when the MSNBC host asked, “How many of you know a black man who has expressed to you that they’re committed to voting for Donald Trump?”

And all four shook their heads no when MSNBC asked, “Has the emergence of Kamala Harris changed that?”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

On social media was the comment, “Whoops! I don’t think that was the answer the network was looking for!’

At the Gateway Pundit was an explanation:

“It’s anecdotal, but MSNBC has held some focus groups that have been brutal to Kamala Harris. In Wisconsin, swing voters are worried about her involvement in a cover-up regarding the decline of Joe Biden’s health. It’s a character issue. What else is she willing to hide if she’s willing to conceal these developments? CNN spoke to a Georgia voter who shared the same sentiments. Now, this group of black men were asked if they knew other members of their community who intended to vote for Donald Trump. They all raised their hands.”

The comments continued, “The cancer of identity politics seems to be contained to college-educated white women who have become insufferable, even to self-identified liberals. Sure, some non-white progressives espouse this nonsense, but it’s a wholly white progressive invention as they’re the most intense on these issues.”

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!