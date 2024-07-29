The Palestinian people really are victims. Primarily, they are the victims of ruthless brainwashing and mental conditioning. Part of their extreme ignorance is self-imposed, but much of it is forced on them by the regime they live under. A speaker at a Palestinian funeral in 2023 said, “A people in which a mother accompanies her martyr son with sounds of joy will never be defeated. … We love death like our enemies love life.” That’s not an isolated quote. Palestinian leaders provide an endless stream of such statements. The children of Palestine are born into an environment that glorifies death.

A few years ago, a children’s television program on a Hamas-affiliated station in Gaza featured a character called “Farfour.” On the outside, he looked like Mickey Mouse. On the inside, he was all Hamas. He taught children to hate the United States and Israel. He radicalized the youngest of the young, always preaching the virtues of martyrdom. On his Sesame Street-like educational program, Farfour taught young Gazans to hate Jews, hate Americans, and even to hate all but the most fervent Muslims.

To the Palestinian children’s horror, the great and kind mouse, Farfour, died – murdered, of course, by Jews. Fictional Israeli investigators beat the fictional mouse to death during a fictional interrogation. But it was presented as good news in one way because Farfour achieved the high calling of martyrdom in the Hamas death cult.

To say that Jews cold-bloodedly murdered this beloved television mouse had one intent – to saturate the children in hate and rage against Jews. If Jews are that evil, it seems to justify the worst of all human impulses. It allows bloodlust, rape, and other kinds of extreme violence to break free of normal moral restraints.

Palestinians have been deluded by an evil, unrelenting process of mind manipulation. But what’s our excuse? Why do millions of Americans side with Hamas?

Speaking before the U.S. Congress, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Clarity begins by knowing the difference between good and evil. Yet incredibly many anti-Israel protesters, many choose to stand with evil. They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers.”

This is not a political question, but a moral one. Some of our nation’s key leaders joined the protesters by boycotting the prime minister’s speech. This encourages Hamas to keep the hostages captive and to reject all overtures of peace. It gives them the illusion that they are winning, and that encourages them to keep on fighting. I understand that American leaders don’t want Palestinians to suffer, but Hamas sees their boycott of Netanyahu as a boycott of Israel and the Jewish people. This encourages all terrorists to do more evil and cause more suffering.

By seeming to stand with Hamas, American leaders condemn the hostages to an ever longer stay in Gazan torture chambers where many have already died. When American leaders give the impression of solidarity with Hamas, they also give the impression that they condone the murder of Americans guilty of nothing more than visiting Israel. Their Netanyahu boycott looks like a justification of all Hamas brutality.

We live in a dangerous world. We must face it with strength and resolve. Those who try to appease all sides end up prolonging the suffering for everyone.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!