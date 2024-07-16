(NEW YORK POST) — The heartbroken widow of Corey Comperatore, the hero firefighter shot dead by a sniper at a Trump rally, wanted nothing to do with President Biden when he called after the tragedy, she told The Post.

“I didn’t talk to Biden,” Helen Comperatore said from her Pennsylvania home on Monday. “I didn’t want to talk to him. My husband was a devout Republican and he would not have wanted me to talk to him.”

Corey Comperatore, a beloved volunteer firefighter and married father of two, was at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pa. on Saturday with his family when deranged sniper Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, opened fire.