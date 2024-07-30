Of the 47 employees whom Kamala Harris hired in 2021, only four remain without interruption, according to the nonpartisan watchdog group Open The Books. Everyone else left or was fired by Harris, who has been described as a “soul-destroying bully.”

New York Times columnist David Brooks observes that “from her time as the San Francisco district attorney straight through her time as vice president, Harris has earned a reputation for degrading underlings and burning through staff.” High-level White House officials, including the current press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, reportedly took less-significant initial administration jobs to avoid working for Harris.

Top Democrats, including Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi, were initially reluctant to endorse Harris while she was pushed by a secretive backroom elite. The New York Post reported that the real reason Biden endorsed Harris was as a payback for a grudge Biden holds against Obama.

Suddenly, as a result of Dems replacing Biden with Kamala, Pennsylvania and its prize of 19 Electoral College votes are ripe for Trump to win. Biden won northeastern Pennsylvania only because he had grown up there, and the major thoroughfare in Scranton is even named after him.

In contrast, Kamala went to grade school in Berkeley, California, one of the most liberal towns in the United States, and her political career comes from across the bay in San Francisco. She and her supporters do not have any connection with the Pennsylvania voters she needs to win to have a chance.

“They cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations,” Obama famously disparaged Pennsylvanians when speaking at a fundraiser with San Francisco liberals while he was running for president. Democrat strategist James Carville said that “Pennsylvania is Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with Alabama in between.”

Kamala Harris’ Pennsylvania problem is not because she is different, but because she is a puppet of the liberal elite who swapped her in place of the candidate nominated by Pennsylvanians, namely “Scranton Joe” Biden. This quiet coup has made Kamala the Democrat nominee contrary to the democratic process liberals pretend to support.

Meanwhile, the same Deep State that is trying to force the country to vote for Harris also tries to change the facts about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, which occurred on July 13 in Pennsylvania. FBI Director Christopher Wray absurdly testified before Congress that it may have been shrapnel rather than a bullet that struck Trump in his ear during his rally in Butler.

This demonic twisting of the facts was widely ridiculed outside of D.C., including by Trump’s own criticism of this lie. Yet this is the sort of deception the Deep State is accustomed to getting away with in its politically motivated misstatements to Congress and to the public.

Last Friday evening, when everyone knows that public statements receive the least publicity in the media, the FBI finally admitted that “what struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.” That bizarre admission is as far as the Deep State has gotten more than two weeks after the nearly successful assassination attempt on Trump.

The Pennsylvania SWAT team criticized the Secret Service for failing to coordinate with them as promised prior to this assassination attempt, which killed a beloved firefighter as he protected his family. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris testified that the state police promptly forwarded to the Secret Service the information of concern about the assassin prior to the shooting.

Trump has announced he will return to hold a rally there in honor of the slain firefighter, Corey Comperatore. Corey was with his family in the front row due to the generosity of another who saw them standing and offered the seats to them.

Republicans recently overtook Democrats in registration in Bucks County in eastern Pennsylvania, which Biden carried by 4 points in 2020. No Republican presidential candidate has won this county since 1988, but Trump is on track to carry it this time.

“We’re all ecstatic,” said the chair of the Bucks County Republican Committee, Pat Poprick.

Liberals trot out Hollywood actresses to cheerlead for Harris, but Hollywood values do not play well in this Commonwealth of guns and Bibles. Pennsylvania has one of the largest veteran populations, among whom Trump is particularly popular due to his support of peace through strength.

Recognizing their vulnerability on these issues, Democrats turn to the cartoonish-looking Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., as their expected choice for VP. Completely bald and shorter than unsuccessful presidential candidates such as Michael Dukakis, this new Dem ticket would be the Odd Couple of Krazy Kamala and Little Mark.

