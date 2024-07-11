William Shatner doesn't watch 'Star Trek'

(NEW YORK POST) – At 93 years old, William Shatner continues to surprise us. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 93-year-old actor – who portrayed Capt. James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” TV series from 1966 to 1969, and reprised the role in various films – revealed he’s actually only seen a “few” episodes of his work and has “never seen” any of the spinoffs.

“I’m gonna tell you something that nobody knows. I’ve never seen another ‘Star Trek’ and I’ve seen as few ‘Star Treks’ of the show I was on, I’ve seen as few as possible,” he said. “I don’t like to look at myself, and I’ve never seen any other. I love it, I think it’s great. I just don’t, you know, I don’t watch television, per se.”

“I’m watching documentaries, I’m watching the news, I’m watching sports, I’m watching things that were, documentaries that were made, but I don’t watch television for some reason,” he added. “I’ve been urged to watch certain shows by my family, ‘You’ll love this,’ and I just never get around to it.”

