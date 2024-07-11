A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

William Shatner doesn't watch 'Star Trek'

Says he's seen 'as few as possible'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 11, 2024 at 1:18pm
Star Trek William Shatner Captain Kirk (video screenshot)

Star Trek William Shatner Captain Kirk

(NEW YORK POST) – At 93 years old, William Shatner continues to surprise us. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 93-year-old actor – who portrayed Capt. James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” TV series from 1966 to 1969, and reprised the role in various films – revealed he’s actually only seen a “few” episodes of his work and has “never seen” any of the spinoffs.

“I’m gonna tell you something that nobody knows. I’ve never seen another ‘Star Trek’ and I’ve seen as few ‘Star Treks’ of the show I was on, I’ve seen as few as possible,” he said. “I don’t like to look at myself, and I’ve never seen any other. I love it, I think it’s great. I just don’t, you know, I don’t watch television, per se.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“I’m watching documentaries, I’m watching the news, I’m watching sports, I’m watching things that were, documentaries that were made, but I don’t watch television for some reason,” he added. “I’ve been urged to watch certain shows by my family, ‘You’ll love this,’ and I just never get around to it.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







William Shatner doesn't watch 'Star Trek'
Vegas gamblers face hour-long waits at casino slots as $1.6 million giveaway draws masses before closure
Famous Clint Eastwood 'spaghetti western' getting a remake
Festival to search attendees for 'offensive' clothing that promotes 'cultural appropriation'
Here's how many Democrats voted against requiring proof of citizenship to vote
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×