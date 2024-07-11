Woke pastor reveals support for 'ethical non-monogamy,' threesomes

(PROTESTIA) – Patrick Woodbeck, who uses He/They pronouns, spent a decade as the pastor of Windsor Park United Church before taking on a position at Gordon-King Memorial United Church.

Both congregations are part of the United Church of Canada denomination, which was formed when liberal Methodist, Presbyterian, and Congregational churches merged to create a new denomination. A Canadian version of the United Church of Christ, they are a denomination so woke and corrupt that one of its most prominent ministers, Gretta Vosper, has spent decades leading her church as an avowed atheist, and she has never been removed.

A proponent of progressive values, Woodbeck espouses not just a collection of the usual antichrist theologies (pro-choice, pro-LGBTQ, pro-euthanasia) but rather also is a practitioner of ‘ethical non-monogamy, a concept he explains in a video: “So my partner and I have been together for probably 16 years. And so we were exclusive up until four years ago, so we are in a relationship where we can engage in physical intimacy with others outside of the relationship, both together and alone.”

