A woman who works at Scotland's National Health Service is going to court for being punished after she objected to a man using a changing room for women.

The situation is becoming more and more common as men who say they are woman invade spaces that society for millennial has deemed for women only.

The newest case is being profiled by the Christian Institute, which explained the woman, whose name is not being released, complained to NHS Fife after she "encountered a male worker in the female-only changing room late at night."

In response, the politically correct officials in her organization suspended her for three months.



Her legal team was successful in getting that repealed, but NHS Fife has continued to pursue punishing her, and now the woman plans to take her employer to an employment tribunal.

NHS Fife stands accused of violating the nation's Equality Act 2010.

The report said the NHS at this time allows men into spaces previously reserved for women only, if they claim they are women.

Fiona McAnena, of the women's group Sex Matters, said: "Making a female employee share changing facilities with a man who identifies as a woman and then suspending her from work for raising her concerns shows that gender ideology has been allowed to trump all other considerations.

"Do women who work in NHS Scotland not deserve privacy from the other sex? This looks like a Scottish government body prioritizing the feelings of men over the safety and wellbeing of female staff members."

A Daily Mail report on the fight confirmed, in fact, that the nation's Equality Act has provisions "for possible exemptions concerning single-sex spaces."

