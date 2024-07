(DUNYANEWS) — When Sten decided to build Dave, he didn’t imagine people around the world embracing the world’s first AI LEGO robot the way they did.

The 17-year-old Dutch and brains behind the Creative Mindstorms put out a video late last year, showcasing Dave’s capabilities.

A marvel made of LEGO blocks and gears, Dave boasts as uncanny a resemblance as can be to humans, complete with a wig that makes up for a head full of hair.