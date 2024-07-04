A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Zelenskyy's office denies Tucker Carlson interview

Suggests his 'FSB sources' gave him bad information

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published July 4, 2024 at 2:35pm
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky (Office of the President of Ukraine via Twitter)

(RED STATE) – The press secretary of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has definitively denied that Zelensky will ever sit for former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. Wednesday, Carlson caused a bit of a media ripple when he announced on "X" that he had scored an interview with Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy's press secretary, Serhii Nykyforov, responded to the X post on Facebook: "Mr. Tucker Carlson should more carefully check his sources in the FSB. The President of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not there."

This interview seemed unlikely at the time for several reasons. Carlson isn't merely a critic of US support for Ukraine's independence; he's a rather vocal critic of any action taken by Ukraine to defend itself, and he isn't terribly restrained by facts in his criticism. His critique of the Ukraine war makes the Facebook comments of Obama Birth Truthers look like Pulitzer Prize-quality work. This clip is a good example.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







