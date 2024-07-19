(MSN) – Just days after former President Donald Trump vowed to send Mark Zuckerberg to prison for “long periods of time,” the CEO of Meta is returning the favor — by complimenting Trump.

In an interview with Bloomberg that’s set to air on Tuesday, Zuckerberg was asked about what’s at stake in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Zuckerberg first spoke about how Meta is focusing less on politics across its platforms by allowing users to tweak their settings to see less political content and recommending less content of that kind to users. Zuckerberg also says he will not personally “endorse” either president Joe Biden or Trump — before offering, unprompted, his take on the Trump rally shooting.

“Seeing Donald Trump get up after getting shot in the face and pump his fist in the air with the American flag is one of the most badass things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Zuckerberg told Bloomberg. “On some level as an American, it’s like hard to not get kind of emotional about that spirit and that fight, and I think that that’s why a lot of people like the guy.”