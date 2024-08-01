(NEWSWITHVIEWS.COM) For the past several weeks, the only church news I have received is the three huge mega-churches here in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and the moral failure of their pastors. It’s all over the internet, podcasts, talk radio, You-Tube, on and on without end. But I have some good news, I know of a church here in Texas that is waking up and speaking out against what is going on in our culture and the Marxists takeover of this nation. I will name this church and their pastors at the end of this article.

This church here in Texas that is waking up is great news to me because many have been screaming for our pastors and churches in America to wake up. The message is finally going out that we are very close to losing this nation and the only chance we have is we must wake up to prevent this. To remain silent means the Marxists and their New World Order demonic elites will destroy America.

“Now, I say this not because I’ve had a dream or vision about it. Rather, I have simply read and studied the Word of God and I have discerned from the Scriptures that God is dealing with America in the same way He’s dealt with all nations who have forsaken him. We must understand the Lord’s dealings with the nations because God never changes; He will always move according to His eternal purposes.

If you study the Word of God, throughout the Scriptures you will discover that God has a pattern for nations and people who turn away from Him. God will send them warnings through His prophets. If the people don’t respond, God will often send violent storms and drastic weather changes and plagues to wake them up. And if that doesn’t work, God will send them one final message – He will inundate them with prosperity. It will be the last great mercy call.