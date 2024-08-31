(HUMAN EVENTS) – Approximately 126 nations will attend the BRICS Municipal Conference in Russia in October. All countries have indicated interest in joining the bloc and abandoning the US dollar. The number of developing countries that have expressed interest in joining the BRICS alliance – which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – has been increasing as developing countries wish to eliminate their dependence on the US dollar to encourage local currencies for trade.

The attendance of 126 nations at this meeting demonstrates a distinct trend: a large number of countries are reassessing their economic dependence. As nations look into alternative currencies and economic relationships, the US dollar’s dominance – long regarded as the world’s reserve currency – is at risk, as per the Dinar Chronicles.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

More than merely a change in economic alliance, the growing interest in BRICS indicates rising economies’ ambition to take charge of their financial futures. With nations contending with issues like inflation, trade barriers, and geopolitical unrest, the BRICS framework presents a viable substitute for conventional Western dominance.